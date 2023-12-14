2023
Man who died in bizarre hit-and-run incident in Ventura County identified.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM PST

Vehicle which hit man still being sought.

Authorities have now identified a man who died in what they day was a bizarre hit-and-run incident.

It happened Saturday, in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies received a barrage of 9-1-1 calls about a man trying to break into moving cars on Janss Road, near Highway 23.

When deputies reached the scene, the found Robert Paul Quiroz, Junior on the ground. Despite lifesaving efforts, the 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle which fled the scene.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco