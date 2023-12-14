Man who died in bizarre hit-and-run incident in Ventura County identified.

Authorities have now identified a man who died in what they day was a bizarre hit-and-run incident.

It happened Saturday, in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies received a barrage of 9-1-1 calls about a man trying to break into moving cars on Janss Road, near Highway 23.

When deputies reached the scene, the found Robert Paul Quiroz, Junior on the ground. Despite lifesaving efforts, the 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle which fled the scene.