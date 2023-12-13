Ventura County man who worked in church program could face prison time for molestation conviction

A former church youth coordinator in Ventura County could face up to three years in state prison after being convicted of a child molestation charge.

Prosecutors say Vidal Vargas Morales was convicted by a Ventura County Superior Court of committing a lewd act on a child.

They say it happened in 2013, while Morales was working with students in classes at a Fillmore church. During the trial, others testified they had been victimized by the 62-year-old man.

Sentencing is set for January 23.