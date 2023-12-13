2023
Ventura County man who worked in church program could face prison time for molestation conviction

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say he could face up to three years behind bars.

A former church youth coordinator in Ventura County could face up to three years in state prison after being convicted of a child molestation charge.

Prosecutors say Vidal Vargas Morales was convicted by a Ventura County Superior Court of committing a lewd act on a child.

They say it happened in 2013, while Morales was working with students in classes at a Fillmore church. During the trial, others testified they had been victimized by the 62-year-old man.

Sentencing is set for January 23.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco