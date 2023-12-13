2023
California Coast News

Six hurt when Amtrak train hits truck in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:59 AM PST
After the rail cars were inspected for safety, passengers were kept on board so they could remain warm while alternative transportation was arranged.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
No serious injuries reported. 100 people were on board the southbound train.

It was a terrifying experience for a hundred people. An Amtrak train headed southbound from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles crashed into a truck stalled or got stuck on the tracks in Ventura County.

The Amtrak Surfliner was headed southbound when it hit a truck on the tracks in an agricultural area between Somis and Moorpark.

"It was really scary...the lights flickered, dust was flying everywhere," said Haley Aguilera, who was a UC Santa Barbara student on board the train.

"The car I wasn't in didn't tip over, but it was shaking a lot," said Aguilera. "Everyone was crying...it was scary."

The accident occurred at a crossing just off of Highway 118. Ventura County Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Romero says that fortunately, none of the rail cars overturned.

"We did have the primary car that made impact come off the tracks, but it is still upright," said Romero.

There were 100 people on board the train, including 95 passengers and five crew members. Five passengers, plus the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
