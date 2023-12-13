2023
California Coast News

Fire! Apartment complex blaze damages eight units on Central Coast, leaving 20 people homeless

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM PST
A Wednesday morning apartment complex fire displaced 20 people in Vandenberg Village.
Ventura County Fire Department
No one hurt in early morning blaze.

Fire hit a Central Coast apartment complex, damaging eight units and leaving 20 people homeless.

The blaze was discovered at around four Weddnesday morning in a building on the 3900 block of Mesa Circle Drive in Vandenberg Village.

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down the blaze in around a half hour. Four second story units suffered fire and smoke damage, while four lower units had significant water damage.

The Red Cross was called out to help the displaced families and individuals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
