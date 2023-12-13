Fire! Apartment complex blaze damages eight units on Central Coast, leaving 20 people homeless

Fire hit a Central Coast apartment complex, damaging eight units and leaving 20 people homeless.

The blaze was discovered at around four Weddnesday morning in a building on the 3900 block of Mesa Circle Drive in Vandenberg Village.

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down the blaze in around a half hour. Four second story units suffered fire and smoke damage, while four lower units had significant water damage.

The Red Cross was called out to help the displaced families and individuals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.