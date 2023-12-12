2023
California Coast News

One man crime spree? Police arrest man they say was serial robber in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM PST
Jay Rembert
/
Unsplash

Man accused of five armed robberies in less than a week in Ventura and Oxnard.

A Ventura County man has been arrested for a string of five armed robberies.

Oxnard Police say a convenience store, food stands, and a smoke shop were among the businesses in Ventura and Oxnard targeted by a serial robber.

The crimes took place during a week long period in November. Oxnard Police identified Oscar Silva as the man responsible for the robberies.

Because of the volume of robberies, they worked with federal prosecutors to charge him with a federal crime known as the Hobbs Act. It could mean up to 20 years in prison for the 30-year-old Oxnard man if convicted.
