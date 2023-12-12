Longtime Ventura County judge retires

A man who’s been a Ventura County Superior Court judge for more than 15 years has retired.

Bruce Young started as an attorney in Ventura County in 1978. In 1999, he became a Ventura County Deputy District Attorney. That led to him becoming a court officer.

In 2002, he was appointed as a Court Commissioner. In 2007, the Governor appointed Young to a vacant Ventura County Superior Court post.

He’s served as the Court’s Presiding Judge. He also was named Judge of the Year by the Ventura County Trial Lawyers Association.