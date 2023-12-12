2023
Longtime Ventura County judge retires

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Bruce Young was a part of Ventura County's legal community for more than four decades.

A man who’s been a Ventura County Superior Court judge for more than 15 years has retired.

Bruce Young started as an attorney in Ventura County in 1978. In 1999, he became a Ventura County Deputy District Attorney. That led to him becoming a court officer.

In 2002, he was appointed as a Court Commissioner. In 2007, the Governor appointed Young to a vacant Ventura County Superior Court post.

He’s served as the Court’s Presiding Judge. He also was named Judge of the Year by the Ventura County Trial Lawyers Association.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
