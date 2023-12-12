Contained! Firefighters fully contain a Ventura County wildfire which threatened homes and ranches

A wildfire which at one point threatened hundreds of homes and ranches in Ventura County is now fully contained.

The South Mountain fire started Saturday morning. Santa Ana winds quickly pushed the flames across the rugged terrain on the mountainside. It prompted a number of evacuations, mostly in the Somis and Saticoy areas.

But, hundreds of firefighters aided by air tankers and helicopters stopped the surge of the flames, and had the upper hand on the fire by Sunday morning. At its peak, more than 600 firefighters battled the blaze, with help coming from throughout Southern California. No injuries were reported, and no homes were lost.

It was declared fully contained Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.