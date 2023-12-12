2023
California Coast News

Contained! Firefighters fully contain a Ventura County wildfire which threatened homes and ranches

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM PST
A water drop on the South Mountain fire Sunday morning.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A water drop on the South Mountain fire Sunday morning.

The blaze burned more than 2700 acres of land on and around South Mountain, between Santa Paula and Saticoy.

A wildfire which at one point threatened hundreds of homes and ranches in Ventura County is now fully contained.

The South Mountain fire started Saturday morning. Santa Ana winds quickly pushed the flames across the rugged terrain on the mountainside. It prompted a number of evacuations, mostly in the Somis and Saticoy areas.

But, hundreds of firefighters aided by air tankers and helicopters stopped the surge of the flames, and had the upper hand on the fire by Sunday morning. At its peak, more than 600 firefighters battled the blaze, with help coming from throughout Southern California. No injuries were reported, and no homes were lost.

It was declared fully contained Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
santa paulacalifornia coast newscal coast newscal coast newswildfiresomissaticoy
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
