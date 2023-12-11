It once threatened hundreds of homes, but containment now up to 70% on Ventura County wildfire

Containment is now up to 70% on a wildfire which at one point threatened hundreds of homes in Ventura County.

The 2700 acre fire started on South Mountain Saturday morning. Santa Ana winds helped the fire explode in size. Hundreds of homes and ranches, mostly in the Somis and Saticoy areas, received evacuation orders.

After battling the fire overnight Saturday with helicopters, bulldozers, and hand crews, the flames were all but gone Sunday. Most people were able to return home Sunday morning, and evacuation orders were lifted by Sunday night. No injuries were reported, and homes were reported lost.

The focus turned to knocking down isolated hot spots, which is work which is still continuing.

At its peak, more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze, but most have since been released.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.