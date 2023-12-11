Detectives looking for driver of vehicle in bizarre Conejo Valley hit-and-run death

Detectives are trying to solve the mystery behind a hit-and-run death of a man in the Conejo Valley.

Investigators say it happened early Saturday morning on Janss Road, just west of the Highway 23 interchange. 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of a man running in the roadway, and trying to open the doors of passing vehicles.

When deputies reached the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was declared dead at the scene. The name of the 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man hasn’t been released yet.

Investigators think he was hit by a westbound vehicle which didn’t stop, and left the area. They’re looking for potential witnesses.