Detectives looking for driver of vehicle in bizarre Conejo Valley hit-and-run death

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM PST

Investigators think the man was on the roadway trying to get into moving vehicles.

Detectives are trying to solve the mystery behind a hit-and-run death of a man in the Conejo Valley.

 Investigators say it happened early Saturday morning on Janss Road, just west of the Highway 23 interchange. 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of a man running in the roadway, and trying to open the doors of passing vehicles.

When deputies reached the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was declared dead at the scene. The name of the 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man hasn’t been released yet.

 Investigators think he was hit by a westbound vehicle which didn’t stop, and left the area. They’re looking for potential witnesses.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco