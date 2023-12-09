Ventura County wildfire now tops 750 acres burned: No homes reported damaged

Firefighters say a brush fire burning in a mountainous area of Ventura County has now burned more than 750 acres of land, and forced some evacuations.

The fire is burning on South Mountain, outside of Somis.

It's a rural area, but some evacuations have been ordered for an area just north of Highway 118. It covers the area north of La Loma Avenue, south of Los Angeles Avenue, east of Aggen Avenue and west of La Vista Avenue. The area is largely agland, with some scattered homes.

More than 100 firefighters aided by 10 aircraft are battling the blaze. Because it’s up on the mountainside, aircraft are playing a key role in the battle.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Ventura County for what the National Weather Service describes as moderate to high Santa Ana winds. The winds are expected to ease overnight.

The situation prompted Southern California Edison to notify about 35,000 Ventura County customers they may be affected by precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs. As of 1:15 p.m. Saturday, about 2600 have actually lost power.

