Ventura County wildfire grows to 2400 acres: Additional evacuations possible

A wildfire in Ventura County has grown to more than 2400 acres burned, opening the door to more potential evacuations.

The blaze is burning on South Mountain. It started in the hills northeast of Somis around 9:30 Saturday morning, on the south side of the mountain.

There are two evacuation areas. One is on the south side of the mountain. It covers the area north of La Loma Avenue, south of Los Angeles Avenue, east of Aggen Avenue and west of La Vista Avenue. The area is largely agricultural land, with some scattered homes.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the Saticoy Country Club area north of the Santa Clara River and south and west of West Los Angeles Avenue.

Late Saturday, the fire moved over the crest of the mountain, to its north side. An evacuation warning was added to the South Mission Rock Road area, between the Santa Clara River and Highway 126 area.

No homes have been reported destroyed or damaged. Containment stands at 0%. The Santa Ana winds which helped propel the blaze are expected to easy Sunday.

