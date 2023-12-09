2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County wildfire grows to 2400 acres: Additional evacuations possible

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 9, 2023 at 10:19 PM PST
Ventura County wildfire continued to spread Saturday afternoon and evening.
Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura County wildfire continued to spread Saturday afternoon and evening.

No structures reported damaged or destroyed.

A wildfire in Ventura County has grown to more than 2400 acres burned, opening the door to more potential evacuations.

The blaze is burning on South Mountain. It started in the hills northeast of Somis around 9:30 Saturday morning, on the south side of the mountain.

There are two evacuation areas. One is on the south side of the mountain. It covers the area north of La Loma Avenue, south of Los Angeles Avenue, east of Aggen Avenue and west of La Vista Avenue. The area is largely agricultural land, with some scattered homes.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the Saticoy Country Club area north of the Santa Clara River and south and west of West Los Angeles Avenue.

Late Saturday, the fire moved over the crest of the mountain, to its north side. An evacuation warning was added to the South Mission Rock Road area, between the Santa Clara River and Highway 126 area.

No homes have been reported destroyed or damaged. Containment stands at 0%. The Santa Ana winds which helped propel the blaze are expected to easy Sunday.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta paulasomiswildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco