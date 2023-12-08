2023
Teen dead after what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST

16-year-old boy shot multiple times.

A teenager is dead after what authorities say was a gang-related shooting in Ventura County.

It happened at around 8 Thursday morning, on the 200 block of West Clara Street in Oxnard. Police received a report of a shooting.

Officers and medical personnel provided emergency first aid. The 16-year-old boy underwent emergency surgery, but he later died from his injuries. Detectives aren't releasing further details about the case at this time.
