Teen dead after what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting in Ventura County

A teenager is dead after what authorities say was a gang-related shooting in Ventura County.

It happened at around 8 Thursday morning, on the 200 block of West Clara Street in Oxnard. Police received a report of a shooting.

Officers and medical personnel provided emergency first aid. The 16-year-old boy underwent emergency surgery, but he later died from his injuries. Detectives aren't releasing further details about the case at this time.