Ventura County is beefing up efforts to get guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them

Ventura County is trying to do something new to deal with the issue of people having guns who shouldn’t have them.

The county is using a state grant to fund a new position which will work to remove firearms from people who are legally prohibited from having them.

They include people convicted of felonies, people who have been served domestic violence restraining orders, and people with mental health issues who have been specifically banned from possessing firearms.

The $1.4 million grant will fund the program for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years. The idea is that an analyst will assistant law enforcement agencies in identifying those who ineligible from possessing weapons, so they can be safely removed.