Ventura County based nonprofit which helps other nonprofits gets biggest gift in its history

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST
Alexander Grey
/
Unsplash

Center for Nonprofit Leadership at California Lutheran University gets $1 donation from the TOLD Foundation.

A center focused on helping nonprofits in the Tri-Counties has received the biggest single donation in its history.

The Center for Nonprofit Leadership at California Lutheran University got million dollar gift from the Camarillo-based TOLD Foundation. The donation kicked off a campaign which raised a total of $1.5 million for center.

The Cal Lutheran based center offers programs to help nonprofits with things like strategic planning, fundraising, and accounting. It’s served nearly 450 nonprofits so far this year.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco