Ventura County based nonprofit which helps other nonprofits gets biggest gift in its history

A center focused on helping nonprofits in the Tri-Counties has received the biggest single donation in its history.

The Center for Nonprofit Leadership at California Lutheran University got million dollar gift from the Camarillo-based TOLD Foundation. The donation kicked off a campaign which raised a total of $1.5 million for center.

The Cal Lutheran based center offers programs to help nonprofits with things like strategic planning, fundraising, and accounting. It’s served nearly 450 nonprofits so far this year.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.