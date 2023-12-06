Santa Barbara man arrested in connection with shocking attack on grandfather pushing stroller

It was a shocking attack caught on video of a man punching a grandfather who was pushing his granddaughter in a stroller. Now, a Santa Barbara man has been arrested for the Tuesday afternoon assault in Calabasas.

A surveillance camera caught the victim pushing the stroller across a street. You see a man get out of a van, walk up to the grandfather, and punch him in the face. The victim fell to the ground, and the stroller was knocked over. There's no word on injuries.

The video then shows the attacker walking away from the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives say Angel Sanchez Junior was arrested in Oxnard Wednesday afternoon for the assault. They say he's also a suspect for an attack on a boy which also occurred in Calabasas Tuesday. The victims were of Asian descent, but detectives are still trying to determine if that was a factor in the attacks.

