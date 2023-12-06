2023
California Coast News

Santa Barbara man arrested in connection with shocking attack on grandfather pushing stroller

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:48 PM PST
A Santa Barbara man has been arrested for what detectives say was an apparently unprovoked attack on a grandfather in Calabasas.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives say man may also be responsible for second attack.

It was a shocking attack caught on video of a man punching a grandfather who was pushing his granddaughter in a stroller. Now, a Santa Barbara man has been arrested for the Tuesday afternoon assault in Calabasas.

A surveillance camera caught the victim pushing the stroller across a street. You see a man get out of a van, walk up to the grandfather, and punch him in the face. The victim fell to the ground, and the stroller was knocked over. There's no word on injuries.

The video then shows the attacker walking away from the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives say Angel Sanchez Junior was arrested in Oxnard Wednesday afternoon for the assault. They say he's also a suspect for an attack on a boy which also occurred in Calabasas Tuesday. The victims were of Asian descent, but detectives are still trying to determine if that was a factor in the attacks.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
