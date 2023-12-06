Quarantine for Queensland Fruit Fly expanded in Ventura County

An agricultural quarantine in Ventura County due to the discovery of some potentially destructive insect pests has been expanded.

A quarantine was declared in parts of Ventura County in October following the discovery of two Queensland Fruit Flies. The flies are native to Australia.

The Ventura County quarantine is the first one ever in the United States. They are extremely destructive, laying eggs in a variety of fruits and vegetables, and destroying the produce in the process.

The quarantine was expanded from 76 to 90 square miles after the recent discovery of a third fly. The finds have been in the Conejo Valley. The flies were found in residential trees, but there are about 3400 acres of commercial farmland in the quarantine area. A major trapping program is underway to limit the spread of the flies, with some limited pesticide spraying occurring.