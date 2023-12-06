2023
Quarantine for Queensland Fruit Fly expanded in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:49 AM PST
A Queensland Fruit Fly, which lays eggs in everything from avocados to strawberries.
Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner's Office
A Queensland Fruit Fly, which lays eggs in everything from avocados to strawberries.

90 square miles now under quarantine.

An agricultural quarantine in Ventura County due to the discovery of some potentially destructive insect pests has been expanded.

A quarantine was declared in parts of Ventura County in October following the discovery of two Queensland Fruit Flies. The flies are native to Australia.

The Ventura County quarantine is the first one ever in the United States. They are extremely destructive, laying eggs in a variety of fruits and vegetables, and destroying the produce in the process.

The quarantine was expanded from 76 to 90 square miles after the recent discovery of a third fly. The finds have been in the Conejo Valley. The flies were found in residential trees, but there are about 3400 acres of commercial farmland in the quarantine area. A major trapping program is underway to limit the spread of the flies, with some limited pesticide spraying occurring.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco