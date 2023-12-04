Ventura County woman seriously injured in attack in her home dies: Son remains in custody for the assault
Woman dies more than a week after attack.
A brutal attack on a Ventura County woman which led to the arrest of her son has now turned into a murder investigation.
Alison Marshal was assaulted in her Newbury Park home November 19.
Her 21-year-old son, Scott Goldberg, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.
The 63-year-old woman died December 1.
Autopsy results are pending. Goldberg could potentially face additional charges as a result of his mother’s death.