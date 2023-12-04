Ventura County woman seriously injured in attack in her home dies: Son remains in custody for the assault

A brutal attack on a Ventura County woman which led to the arrest of her son has now turned into a murder investigation.

Alison Marshal was assaulted in her Newbury Park home November 19.

Her 21-year-old son, Scott Goldberg, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

The 63-year-old woman died December 1.

Autopsy results are pending. Goldberg could potentially face additional charges as a result of his mother’s death.