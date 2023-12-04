2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ventura County woman seriously injured in attack in her home dies: Son remains in custody for the assault

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM PST

Woman dies more than a week after attack.

A brutal attack on a Ventura County woman which led to the arrest of her son has now turned into a murder investigation.

Alison Marshal was assaulted in her Newbury Park home November 19.

Her 21-year-old son, Scott Goldberg, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

 The 63-year-old woman died December 1.

 Autopsy results are pending. Goldberg could potentially face additional charges as a result of his mother’s death.
Tags
cal coast newsnewbury parkcalifornia coast newsassault
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco