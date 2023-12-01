Former coach in Ventura County headed to state prison for sending explict messages to teenager

Prosecutors say a former high school track coast in Ventura County has been sentenced to two years in state prison after admitting sending sexual images of himself to a teenage student.

Aaron James Mora pled guilty to a charge of sending harmful material to a child, and admitted to special allegations in the case. The 25-year-old man was a coach at Oxnard’s Pacifica High School. The victim was a member of the team.

In addition to the two year state prison sentence, Mora will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

