Former coach in Ventura County headed to state prison for sending explict messages to teenager
Oxnard man gets two year state prison sentence, and must register as sex offender for life.
Prosecutors say a former high school track coast in Ventura County has been sentenced to two years in state prison after admitting sending sexual images of himself to a teenage student.
Aaron James Mora pled guilty to a charge of sending harmful material to a child, and admitted to special allegations in the case. The 25-year-old man was a coach at Oxnard’s Pacifica High School. The victim was a member of the team.
In addition to the two year state prison sentence, Mora will be required to register as a sex offender for life.