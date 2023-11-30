Owner of bar in Conejo Valley mass shooting gets jail sentence for grand theft conviction

He became a major figure in the Conejo Valley because of his efforts to help the community recover from the 2018 Borderline Bar and Grill attack, which left 12 people dead.

But now, Borderline owner Brian Hynes has received a jail sentence, after being convicted of embezzling more than $43,000 from a non-profit group.

Prosecutors say Hynes spent money intended for a charity country music festival he was supposed to produce on personal and business expenses. The event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Hynes was convicted of felony grand theft.

Before being sentenced, Hynes took full responsibility for what happened and apologized for the incident. He was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, and ordered to pay more than $43,000 in restitution, plus interest to the Rotary Club of Westlake Village.