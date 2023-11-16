2023
Ventura County based contractor helping to repair LA freeway heavily damaged, and shut down by fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM PST
The damaged section of the 10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles.
Caltrans
The damaged section of the 10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles.

Goal is to have it reopened in three to five weeks.

All week long, you’ve heard about how a massive November 11 fire heavily damaged, and shut down what’s normally one of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles.

Now a Ventura County based company is coming to the rescue. It’s one of the two companies hired to repair the 10 Freeway.

Security Paving Company of Westlake Village and Griffith Company of Brea are the two contractors hired to handle the project. Security Paving is a major Caltrans contractor, handling projects around the state. Crews are working around the clock to repair the damage.

The goal is to have the freeway reopened in three to five weeks. It normally handles about 300,000 vehicles a day.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
