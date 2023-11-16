Ventura County based contractor helping to repair LA freeway heavily damaged, and shut down by fire

All week long, you’ve heard about how a massive November 11 fire heavily damaged, and shut down what’s normally one of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles.

Now a Ventura County based company is coming to the rescue. It’s one of the two companies hired to repair the 10 Freeway.

Security Paving Company of Westlake Village and Griffith Company of Brea are the two contractors hired to handle the project. Security Paving is a major Caltrans contractor, handling projects around the state. Crews are working around the clock to repair the damage.

The goal is to have the freeway reopened in three to five weeks. It normally handles about 300,000 vehicles a day.

