South Coast park reopens after $800,000 makeover

A popular South Coast park has reopened after a major renovation project. The City of Santa Barbara added a number of improvements to Eastside Neighborhood Park.

The $800,000 project includes the city’s first obstacle course playground for older children. There are things for kids from 5 to 12 to climb, and test their balance and flexibility.

The project included a new playground for younger kids from 2-5, which include a nest swing which allows children and parents to swing together. And, fitness stations have been added to the park, which include parallel bars, and places to do sit-ups and push-ups.

While much of the project is complete, parts of the park remained fenced off while additional improvements like new turf are being added.