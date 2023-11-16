2023
California Coast News

South Coast park reopens after $800,000 makeover

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM PST
Part of the new playground facilities at Santa Barbara's Eastside Neighborhood Park.
City of Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's Eastside Neighborhood Park gets new fitness areas, playground, with more to come.

A popular South Coast park has reopened after a major renovation project. The City of Santa Barbara added a number of improvements to Eastside Neighborhood Park.

The $800,000 project includes the city’s first obstacle course playground for older children. There are things for kids from 5 to 12 to climb, and test their balance and flexibility.

The project included a new playground for younger kids from 2-5, which include a nest swing which allows children and parents to swing together. And, fitness stations have been added to the park, which include parallel bars, and places to do sit-ups and push-ups.

While much of the project is complete, parts of the park remained fenced off while additional improvements like new turf are being added.
