California Coast News

Prosecutors pursuing battery, involuntary manslaughter charges in death of Thousand Oaks demonstrator

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM PST
A memorial was set up at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Boulevards, where Paul Kessler of Thousand Oaks was fatally injured.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A memorial at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Boulevards, where Paul Kessler of Thousand Oaks was fatally injured November 5.

Moorpark man called suspect in death arrested Thursday morning. Prosecutors later announced there is enough evidence for them to formally file charges.

It was a tragic incident at competing demonstrations in Thousand Oaks over the Mideast crisis. Now, prosecutors say they are pursing battery, and involuntary manslaughter charges as the result of a confrontation which led to the death of a Jewish man.

It happened November 5, at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Boulevards in Thousand Oaks. There were competing pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian rallies.

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives say Loay Alnaji and Paul Kessler had some type of a confrontation. What happened is still unclear, but Kessler ended hitting his head on the ground. The 69-year-old pro-Israeli demonstrator died a few hours later.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrator was arrested Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said they will pursue battery and involuntary manslaughter charges.

Alnaji is a computer science professor at Moorpark College. The 50-year-old Moorpark man been put on paid administrative leave, pending resolution of the charges.

At a news conference last week, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said Alnaji coooperated with authorities and the scene of the incident. The Sheriff said he was one of the people who called 911 seeking aid for Kessler.

During that news conference the Sheriff said they would also investigate where a hate crime might have occurred. But, at this point that type of charge hasn't been pursued.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
