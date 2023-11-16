2023
Arrest made in connection with death of Jewish demonstrator injured during Thousand Oaks rallies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM PST
Paul Kessler died after being injured during a weekend protest in Thousand Oaks.
X
Paul Kessler died after being injured during conflicting demonstrations in Thousand Oaks.

Moorpark man taken into custody on involuntary manslaughter charge

There’s been an arrest in connection with the death of a Jewish man following a confrontation at opposing Mideast war rallies in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they arrested Loay Alnaji of Moorpark early Thursday morning for involuntary manslaughter. Bail has been set at a million dollars. He is a computer science professor at Moorpark College.

Investigators believe he was involved in a confrontation with Paul Kessler November 5 on Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks . They say Kessler fell or was knocked backwards. The 69-year-old man suffered a fatal head injury.

Ventura County prosecutors say they have been working with detectives to review the evidence in the case.

Alnaji was part of a free Palestine rally taking part at the same time as a pro-Israel event. Kessler was a pro-Israeli demonstrator.

Detectives have been trying to determine exactly what happened, but they haven’t released further details. They say they are still looking for video and witnesses.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco