On the road again! Willie Nelson coming to the Tri-Counties

A music legend is coming to the Tri-Counties.

Willie Nelson will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl April 25. While the show is months away, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Nelson turned 90 this year. It’s been a big year for him.

He was featured in a documentary series. His two-night series at the Hollywood Bowl was filmed, and turned into a feature film. And, he released a new album called “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love.”



