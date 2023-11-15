2023
California Coast News

On the road again! Willie Nelson coming to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM PST
Willie Nelson will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl April 25th.
Goldenvoice
Legendary musican currently coming off 2023 tour which includes a concert film, and a new album.

A music legend is coming to the Tri-Counties.

Willie Nelson will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl April 25. While the show is months away, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Nelson turned 90 this year. It’s been a big year for him.

He was featured in a documentary series. His two-night series at the Hollywood Bowl was filmed, and turned into a feature film. And, he released a new album called “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love.”

 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco