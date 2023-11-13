Detectives say end of Daylight Saving Time spikes home burglary numbers in Ventura County

What do the annual end of Daylight Saving Time and crime have to do with each other in Ventura County? Detectives say there’s a correlation between a spike in home burglaries and the time switch.

Because it gets dark earlier now, there are more unoccupied homes in early evening, adding to the number of potential targets for burglars. Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators say they first identified the increase in 2018 and have tracked it annually since then.

They say an influx of international crime rings in the state is adding to the spike in burglaries. Especially hard hit are homes which back up to golf courses, and open spaces where burglars are less likely to been seen during break-ins.

Detectives say aside from common sense ideas like locking your doors and windows, you should have indoor lights and a TV on to make the house look occupied. They also say you should use your home alarm system even if you are stepping out for just a few minutes.

