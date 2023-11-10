2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Truck slams into CHP vehicle at scene of traffic accident in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 10, 2023 at 11:58 PM PST

Crash leaves one man hurt.

One person was injured when a truck failed to stop at the scene of an emergency road closure in Ventura County, and slammed into two cars and a CHP unit.

It happened at around 7:30 Friday morning, on Highway 1 near Yerba Buena Beach. Someone was seriously injured in a traffic accident. The CHP closed Highway 1 to make room for a helicopter to land, and then fly the injured person to a hospital.

A CHP officer slowed and then stopped northbound traffic, positioning the unit to block vehicles. But, a truck failed to stop. It hit two stopped cars, and then slammed head-on into the CHP unit. Fortunately, the officer wasn’t inside at the time. One of the drivers of the cars which were hit suffered minor injuries.

It took more than three hours to fully reopen Highway 1.
Tags
california coast newsPCHcal coast newshighway 1
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco