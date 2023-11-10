Truck slams into CHP vehicle at scene of traffic accident in Ventura County

One person was injured when a truck failed to stop at the scene of an emergency road closure in Ventura County, and slammed into two cars and a CHP unit.

It happened at around 7:30 Friday morning, on Highway 1 near Yerba Buena Beach. Someone was seriously injured in a traffic accident. The CHP closed Highway 1 to make room for a helicopter to land, and then fly the injured person to a hospital.

A CHP officer slowed and then stopped northbound traffic, positioning the unit to block vehicles. But, a truck failed to stop. It hit two stopped cars, and then slammed head-on into the CHP unit. Fortunately, the officer wasn’t inside at the time. One of the drivers of the cars which were hit suffered minor injuries.

It took more than three hours to fully reopen Highway 1.