Investigators seek video of confrontation at dueling protests which led to Thousand Oaks man's death

Investigators say they are still trying to find video, and witnesses which might help explain what happened in a confrontation leading to the fatal injury of a Jewish demonstrator in Thousand Oaks this week.

Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators say they have some video and photos from before, and after the incident, but none of the actual event.

It happened Sunday afternoon, at a Thousand Oaks intersection. Pro-Israeli and Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were having simultaneous events. There was what detectives called an altercation. A pro-Israeli demonstrator, Paul Kessler, was either hit, pushed, or he fell, and he suffered a fatal head injury.

Detectives are still gathering evidence, which will at some point be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to decide what, if any charges will be filed. They’ve interviewed a Moorpark man who has been called a suspect. But, he hasn’t been charged with anything.