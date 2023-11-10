2023
Investigators seek video of confrontation at dueling protests which led to Thousand Oaks man's death

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 10, 2023 at 1:53 AM PST
A memorial was set up at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Boulevards, where Paul Kessler of Thousand Oaks was fatally injured.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A memorial was set up at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Boulevards, where Paul Kessler of Thousand Oaks was fatally injured.

Detectives say they they have before and after video and photos, but not of actual event which fatally injured Jewish protester.

Investigators say they are still trying to find video, and witnesses which might help explain what happened in a confrontation leading to the fatal injury of a Jewish demonstrator in Thousand Oaks this week.

Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators say they have some video and photos from before, and after the incident, but none of the actual event.

It happened Sunday afternoon, at a Thousand Oaks intersection. Pro-Israeli and Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were having simultaneous events. There was what detectives called an altercation. A pro-Israeli demonstrator, Paul Kessler, was either hit, pushed, or he fell, and he suffered a fatal head injury.

Detectives are still gathering evidence, which will at some point be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to decide what, if any charges will be filed. They’ve interviewed a Moorpark man who has been called a suspect. But, he hasn’t been charged with anything.
