Driver leads law enforcement officers on two car chases, and then smashes into ambulance in Ventura

A Ventura County man is facing multiple charges after police say he ran through a roadblock at a traffic accident, nearly hit a CHP officer, and after two pursuits crashed into an ambulance.

It started Monday night, in Ventura’s Silverstrand area. Traffic was being diverted because of an accident, but police say a driver ignored directions and sped through the area, nearly hitting a CHP officer.

It led to a wild car chase through Ventura, but CHP officers lost sight of the vehicle. Venter Police spotted it a short time later, leading to a second chase, but that was discontinued because of the danger to bystanders. Minutes later, the car hit an ambulance on Main Street near Donlon Street. The crash pushed the ambulance into a third vehicle. The car, and ambulance then caught on fire.

Three people were hurt, including the driver. Police say Ron Balden could face at least four charges, including assault with a deadly weapon against the CHP officer.