Painful anniversary: Five years ago, the Woolsey Fire burned more than 1600 structures

Wednesday marks a painful five year anniversary for tens of thousands of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties residents.

The Woolsey Fire started in the hills above Simi Valley on November 8, 2018. It burned all the way to the coast, killing three people and destroying more than 1600 structures.

Nearly 300,000 people faced evacuation orders during the fire.

Investigators later determined that the blaze was started by Santa Ana winds interacting with the power grid. Nearly 100,000 of land was charred by the inferno, which took nearly two weeks to contain.

Ventura County was also impacted at the same time by the Hill Fire. It was a 4500 acre wildfire which destroyed three homes in eastern Ventura County.