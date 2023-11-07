2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Painful anniversary: Five years ago, the Woolsey Fire burned more than 1600 structures

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM PST
The remains of a home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in Westlake Village.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The remains of a home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in Westake Village.

The fire burned out of control for nearly two weeks, charring nearly 100,000 acres of land from Simi Valley to Malibu

Wednesday marks a painful five year anniversary for tens of thousands of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties residents.

The Woolsey Fire started in the hills above Simi Valley on November 8, 2018. It burned all the way to the coast, killing three people and destroying more than 1600 structures.

Nearly 300,000 people faced evacuation orders during the fire.

Investigators later determined that the blaze was started by Santa Ana winds interacting with the power grid. Nearly 100,000 of land was charred by the inferno, which took nearly two weeks to contain.

Ventura County was also impacted at the same time by the Hill Fire. It was a 4500 acre wildfire which destroyed three homes in eastern Ventura County.
Tags
cal coast newswoolsey firesimi valleymalibucalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco