Santa Barbara County firefighters get donation of technology which allows them to see through smoke

Santa Barbara County firefighters are getting some high-tech help to find people trapped in fires, thanks to a non-profit group and a Goleta company.

The firefighters have received more than three dozen Thermal FirePro 300 devices. They are hand held technology which allow first responders to see through smoke to find people.

The non-profit first responders support group ONE805 raised $13,000 to buy 14 of the devices. But, Seek Thermal, the Goleta company which makes them, stepped up and donated 23 more. There’s one for each of the county’s 37 fire stations.

ONE 805’S biggest current program is funding free, confidential counseling for the county’s firefighters.