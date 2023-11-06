Pro-Israeli demonstrator dies after "altercation" with a pro-Palestinian protester in Thousand Oaks

Detectives say a Conejo Valley man is dead following what they are calling a physical altercation at two conflicting rallies over the crisis in the Middle East.

It happened on Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of Westlake and Thousand Oaks Boulevards in Thousand Oaks.

Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups were both holding rallies at the intersection.

Paul Kessler was a pro-Israeli demonstrator who was involved in what Ventura County Sheriff’s officials say was “an altercation” with a Pro-Palestinian protestor, who had a bullhorn.

Officials say fell backwards. He hit his head on the ground. The 69-year-old man died Monday.

An autopsy showed the Thousand Oaks man died from what they called a “blunt force head injury.” They are calling the death a homicide.

Detectives investigating the case say they have not ruled out the possibility of the death being considered a hate crime. Kessler was Jewish.

However, at this point there is no word of anyone being arrested.

