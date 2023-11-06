2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Guilty! Captain of dive boat which sank in the Channel Islands, killing 34 convicted of negligence

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM PST
The remains of the dive boat Conception after the Labor Day, 2019 fire which killed 34 people.
Ventura County Fire Department
The remains of the dive boat Conception after the Labor Day, 2019 fire which killed 34 people.

Captain of the Santa Barbara-based Conception could face up to 10 years in federal prison for disaster.

A federal jury has found the captain of the dive boat which caught on fire in the Channel Islands in 2019, and killed 34 people criminally negligent.

Jerry Boylan was found guilty of one count of seaman’s manslaughter. He was the captain of the Santa Barbara-based Conception.

The dive bought caught fire in the early morning hours of Labor Day, 2019, as it was anchored off of Santa Cruz Island. All 33 passengers and one crew member were trapped below deck, and died. A federal investigation was never able to positively identify the cause. But, it was believed to be electrical in nature, possible from an overloaded electrical circuit.

Prosecutors contended Boylan was negligent because there wasn’t a roving patrol on duty which might have detected the fire before it was too late. He’s could face up to ten years in federal prison when he’s sentenced February
Tags
cal coast newsconceptiondive boat firecalifornia coast newsChannel Islands National Park
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco