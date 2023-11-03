2023
Investigators think Los Angeles based theft ring has been targeting Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Thieves has been stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

Two men have been arrested following what detectives say is a string of vehicle related thefts in the Ojai Valley. Investigators think a Los Angeles based catalytic converter theft ring has been targeting Ventura County.

There have been eight reported thefts of the converters in the Ojai area since Monday. Additional thefts have been reported recently in Camarillo, and Thousand Oaks.

The thieves go under parked vehicles at night, and cut the converters off. They are then resold to junk yards, because they contain valuable metals.

A witness called Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies yesterday reporting a theft in progress. Deputies stopped a car fleeing the scene, and arrested two Los Angeles men. Officers say found tools, a car jack, and two catalytic converters in their car
