Earthquake! Parts of South Coast rattled by quake

An earthquake rattled parts of the South Coast Friday afternoon.

The magnitude 3.9 quake was centered about five miles southeast of Ojai. It occurred at 1:12 p.m. Many people in the Ojai Valley reported feeling it, but it was also noticed in other parts of the region like Moorpark, Oxnard, and Santa Barbara.

There are no reports of injuries, or damage. It was originally reported as a magnitude 4.0 quake, but seismologists looking at the data downsized the number to 3.9.

Ojai has been rattled by a number of earthquakes recently. They include an earthquake swarm in August, as well as a series of small quakes last year.