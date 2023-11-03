2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Earthquake! Parts of South Coast rattled by quake

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT
USGS

An earthquake rattled parts of the South Coast Friday afternoon.

The magnitude 3.9 quake was centered about five miles southeast of Ojai. It occurred at 1:12 p.m. Many people in the Ojai Valley reported feeling it, but it was also noticed in other parts of the region like Moorpark, Oxnard, and Santa Barbara.

There are no reports of injuries, or damage. It was originally reported as a magnitude 4.0 quake, but seismologists looking at the data downsized the number to 3.9.

Ojai has been rattled by a number of earthquakes recently. They include an earthquake swarm in August, as well as a series of small quakes last year.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsearthquakesojaiquakes
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco