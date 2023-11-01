One man dead, second held as "person of interest" in what dectives say was a homicide in Goleta

Authorities are investigating a murder which occurred in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Carson Street, in Goleta’s Old Town area just before seven Wednesday morning by a report of an injured person on the street.

Deputies found a fatally injured man. Detectives aren’t talking about how the man died, but they are calling it a homicide.

About an hour later, deputies detained an injured man in the area. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives haven’t called him a suspect. They say he’s a “person of interest.”