NOT the real deal! Simi Valley Police say man claiming to be city worker trying to enter homes

Police issued a warning about a man who claims to be a public utilities worker, and has been using that story to enter some homes in Ventura County.

Simi Valley Police say they received several calls from people about the man showing up at homes in the city this week, saying water testing is necessary.

He apparently tried to look like a legitimate city worker by wearing a vest, and carrying a badge.

Simi Valley officials cautioned city workers don’t enter homes to do water tests of this type.