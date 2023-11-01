2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

NOT the real deal! Simi Valley Police say man claiming to be city worker trying to enter homes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM PDT
Simi Valley Police

Detectives have received several reports of man wanting to enter homes for what he says is necessary water testing.

Police issued a warning about a man who claims to be a public utilities worker, and has been using that story to enter some homes in Ventura County.

Simi Valley Police say they received several calls from people about the man showing up at homes in the city this week, saying water testing is necessary.

He apparently tried to look like a legitimate city worker by wearing a vest, and carrying a badge.

Simi Valley officials cautioned city workers don’t enter homes to do water tests of this type.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valleysimi valley police
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco