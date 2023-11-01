Arrest made in connection with Central Coast wildfire which forced the evacuation of some homes

Authorities say they’ve arrested a teenager for arson on the Central Coast following a brush fire which threatened more than 100 homes.

The Lizzie Fire started just before 3 Monday afternoon on the east side of San Luis Obispo. The 100 acre blaze was near San Luis Obispo High School. About 140 homes were evacuated, but firefighters were able to stop the flames before any houses were damaged.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the high school, and identified two teens they say were in the area where the blaze started. One of them, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on an arson charge.

The fire is now 80% contained, with full containment expected Thursday.