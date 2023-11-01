2023
California Coast News

Arrest made in connection with Central Coast wildfire which forced the evacuation of some homes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 1, 2023 at 12:26 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

No homes were damaged in the fire.

Authorities say they’ve arrested a teenager for arson on the Central Coast following a brush fire which threatened more than 100 homes.

The Lizzie Fire started just before 3 Monday afternoon on the east side of San Luis Obispo. The 100 acre blaze was near San Luis Obispo High School. About 140 homes were evacuated, but firefighters were able to stop the flames before any houses were damaged.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the high school, and identified two teens they say were in the area where the blaze started. One of them, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on an arson charge.

The fire is now 80% contained, with full containment expected Thursday.
