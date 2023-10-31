Keeping the spigot on: Tri-Counties community holding workshop on water affordability
The City of Santa Barbara is holding the event Thursday night to hear residents ideas and concerns.
How to we keep water affordable? One Tri-Counties city grappling with that issue wants to hear from its residents about the issue.
The City of Santa Barbara is hosting a water affordability workshop this week.
City officials say the cost issue has become more complex, with factors like aging infrastructure, regulations, inflation, extreme weather events and climate change. They say a survey shows residents are concerned about affordability, conservation, and equitable access.
The workshop will take place at 5:30 Thursday night, at Santa Barbara’s Westside Neighborhood Center.