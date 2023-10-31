Keeping the spigot on: Tri-Counties community holding workshop on water affordability

How to we keep water affordable? One Tri-Counties city grappling with that issue wants to hear from its residents about the issue.

The City of Santa Barbara is hosting a water affordability workshop this week.

City officials say the cost issue has become more complex, with factors like aging infrastructure, regulations, inflation, extreme weather events and climate change. They say a survey shows residents are concerned about affordability, conservation, and equitable access.

The workshop will take place at 5:30 Thursday night, at Santa Barbara’s Westside Neighborhood Center.