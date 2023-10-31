2023
California Coast News

Keeping the spigot on: Tri-Counties community holding workshop on water affordability

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 31, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT
Engin Akyurt
/
Unsplash

The City of Santa Barbara is holding the event Thursday night to hear residents ideas and concerns.

How to we keep water affordable? One Tri-Counties city grappling with that issue wants to hear from its residents about the issue.

The City of Santa Barbara is hosting a water affordability workshop this week.

City officials say the cost issue has become more complex, with factors like aging infrastructure, regulations, inflation, extreme weather events and climate change. They say a survey shows residents are concerned about affordability, conservation, and equitable access.

The workshop will take place at 5:30 Thursday night, at Santa Barbara’s Westside Neighborhood Center.
cal coast newscalifornia coast newswaterwater supplies
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco