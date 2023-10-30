2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Central Coast developer indicted on charges he bribed a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Charges include allegations that the developer flew the official by jet to the Bay Area for a baseball playoff game.

An investigation that’s been going on for years has led to a Central Coast real estate executive being indicted on charges he bribed a county supervisor.

Federal prosecutors say Ryan Wright of Grover Beach was arrested on a three count indictment.

They say in exchange for cash and gifts, the San Luis Obispo County supervisor supported Wright’s projects as they were being reviewed by the City of San Luis Obispo, and the County. The indictment says gifts included a trip to a Major League Baseball playoff game on a private jet.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred from June of 2014 to May of 2017. The Supervisor is only identified as “County Supervisor 1.”

The indictment also asserts that the 37-year-old developer tried to cover up the scheme by giving falsified records to the FBI.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsslosan luis obispo countysan luis obispo county supervisors
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco