Central Coast developer indicted on charges he bribed a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor

An investigation that’s been going on for years has led to a Central Coast real estate executive being indicted on charges he bribed a county supervisor.

Federal prosecutors say Ryan Wright of Grover Beach was arrested on a three count indictment.

They say in exchange for cash and gifts, the San Luis Obispo County supervisor supported Wright’s projects as they were being reviewed by the City of San Luis Obispo, and the County. The indictment says gifts included a trip to a Major League Baseball playoff game on a private jet.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred from June of 2014 to May of 2017. The Supervisor is only identified as “County Supervisor 1.”

The indictment also asserts that the 37-year-old developer tried to cover up the scheme by giving falsified records to the FBI.