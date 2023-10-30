Brush fire burning on the Central Coast

A brush fire is prompting some evacuations on the Central Coast.

It was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, in San Luis Obispo. It’s on the east side of the city, near San Luis Obispo High school.

Evacuation orders have been issued for homes south of Lizzie Street, EAST OF Fixlini Street, and north of Bishop Street.

There’s no word of any structures being damaged. Smoke from the fire is visible in many parts of San Luis Obispo.