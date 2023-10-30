2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Brush fire burning on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM PDT
A brush fire is burning on the east side of San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon.
CALFIRE
A brush fire is burning on the east side of San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon.

Some evacuations ordered on the east side of San Luis Obispo.

 A brush fire is prompting some evacuations on the Central Coast.

 It was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, in San Luis Obispo. It’s on the east side of the city, near San Luis Obispo High school.

Evacuation orders have been issued for homes south of Lizzie Street, EAST OF Fixlini Street, and north of Bishop Street.

There’s no word of any structures being damaged. Smoke from the fire is visible in many parts of San Luis Obispo.
Tags
cal coast newssloCal Firecalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco