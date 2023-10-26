Storm damaged state highway in Ventura County probably won't fully reopen until next year

A storm damaged state highway in Ventura County probably won't reopen until next year.

The massive January 9 storm damaged, and closed a more than 30 miles section of Highway 33 connecting Ventura and Kern Counties. Crews have worked non-stop to repair the damage, but Caltrans officials now it could be next year before it completely reopens.

It’s closed from Matilja Hot Springs Road to the Lockwood Valley area.

There were extensive mudslides, rockslides, and erosion as a result of the storm.

Parts of the highway slid down mountainsides, so in spots crews have been building new sections of roadway. The price tag for the repairs is now estimated at $35 million dollars.