2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura, LA County prosecutors settle claims against insurance company over handling of auto claims

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 25, 2023 at 9:48 PM PDT
Will Creswick
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors claimed in some cases, Allied United Insurance Company failed to properly investigate, or deal with auto insurance claims.

Prosecutors in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties say they’ve reached a settlement with an insurance company over allegations it failed to properly deal with auto insurance claims.

The investigation involved the Allied United Insurance Company.

Prosecutors say that in some cases, the company failed to properly investigate insurance claims, or to respond to claims promptly.

They say while the company didn’t admit to wrongdoing, it’s agreed to add additional steps to make sure that claims are dealt with properly. It will also change policies to make sure coverage decisions are made within legal timeframes as required by law.

Alliance United will also pay $1.1 million in civil penalties, and to reimburse both counties for investigative costs.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsinsurance company
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco