Play about veterans experiences to be staged in Santa Barbara as benefit for counseling center

An all-star lineup of TV, movie, and stage stars is taking part in a play benefiting a counseling center in Santa Barbara.

Steven Webber, Amy Landecker, and Rob Riggle are among the stars taking part in the one night only production of War Words.

It's a benefit for the New Beginnings Counseling Center. The center serves some 2,000 people a year. One of its big priorities is helping veterans, which makes the choice of the play fitting.

"Our playwright interviewed over 200 veterans from the Afghanistan, and Iraq wars," said Jenny Sullivan, who is directing the play written by Michelle Kholos Brooks. "They are personal stories," said Sullivan. "Stories about people who are like us, except they happen to be veterans."

"Her whole goal is to just bring that to life for people, so they can understand they are human beings just like us," said Sullivan.



War Words will be performed at 7 Saturday night, at Santa Barbara’s new Vic Theater Tickets are available online through this link.



