Monster storm hits Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

On January 9th, 2023 a massive storm hit Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, dumping 12" of rain in some spots.

It happened exactly on the five year anniversary of the deadly, 2018 Montecito debris flow triggered by a big storm. That killed 23 people.

I was on the air live in the field all evening long as the storm arrived, and then during morning drive the next day. Fortunately, the storm moved through quickly. But, it caused more than $75 million in damage to private property in the county, and more to public infrastructure.

This entry is two of the pieces I did as part of our continuing coverage of the storm's aftermath.