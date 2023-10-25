"KCLU 6 PM News with Dave Meyer"

KCLU AM/FM is the NPR station for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, on California's Central Coast.

The newscast is 2:10 long. It fits in the cutaway between the NPR national newscast, and NPR's "All Things Considered."

The stories are:

1) Man convicted of sledgehammer attack

2) Grant buys high tech dromes for search and rescue missions

3) U.S. Forest Service looks for volunteers for landcaping project

Our newscasts focus on local, because we have to compete with Los Angeles commerical and non-commercial stations which lap into our coverage area.

We have a full time station staff of seven, with two full time news reporters. We have 10 daily newscasts, and produce 10-15 long form news stories a week. Because of the limited local commercial radio news coverage in our region (there are only two stations doing local news) we cover everything, and not just traditional NPR style issue stories.

