Hurri-quake? Earth-cane? Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties impacted by Hurricane Hilary AND a magnitude 5.1 earthquake

KCLU covers Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, on the California Coast northwest of Los Angeles. We are an NPR station.

In August, our region was hit by the first every tropical storm to make it to our region. Then, just as the storm was arriving, we had a magnituide 5.1 earthquake, followed by a series of aftershocks. If that wasn't enough, we also had a 5000 acre brush fire, which fortunately was in an isolated area of Santa Barbara County, and which the storm helped control!

The storm moved through during the overnight hours. This is a sampling of my live field coverage from morning drive that day. I moved around the county to look at different potential hot spots. After days of hype by TV stations, my focus was on getting as much information (as opposed to doing a pretty little package) out to listeners all morning long so they would know we had come through it intact.