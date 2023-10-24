Federal health officials link salmonella outbreak to precut onions packaged by Oxnard company

Federal health officials say there's been an outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to bagged, precut onions prepared by a Ventura County company.

They say they've documented 73 cases in 22 states, including 15 people who had to be hospitalized.

The bagged onions came from Gills Unions in Oxnard. Some were sold to commercial food businesses, and some were sold at the retail level. The bags have already been recalled, and they had a use-by date in August. But, health officials are concerned people might still have some of the onions in their freezers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating the outbreak.