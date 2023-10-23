After years of trying to find a new home, the CHP abandons plans to move its Goleta office

After years of unsuccessfully trying to find a new home, the CHP is going to repair and stay in its Goleta regional office.



The current building on Calle Real in Goleta was built in 1982. It doesn’t meet current seismic standards, and has other age-related issues.

Several years ago, the CHP proposed building a new office on Hollister Avenue in Goleta. But, it abandoned the idea after opposition from nearby residents. The agency then looked at possibly using some property at the Earl Warren Showgrounds for a new home, but dropped that effort as well.

Work has already started to make repairs to the Calle Real facility. It will be closed indefinitely. The CHP will still provide emergency service, but anyone needing routine in-person assistance will need to go to the agency’s offices in Buellton, or Ventura.