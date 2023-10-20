UC Santa Barbara leads effort to fill huge gap in number of mental health professionals for schools

A South Coast university is part of a new federal project to improve mental health care in schools.

UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education is partnering up with three other universities to start, and run a new national center to expand the school mental health workforce.

They are getting $10 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Education to launch the effort.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, schools have reported an increased in mental health issues among students. Experts say there aren’t enough school psychologists, school workers, and counselors to meet the need.