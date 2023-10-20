2023
UC Santa Barbara leads effort to fill huge gap in number of mental health professionals for schools

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:05 AM PDT
UC Santa Barbara's Gevirtz Graduate School of Education is getting $10 million to help set up a new national campaign to improve mental health services in the nation's schools.
Gevirtz Graduate School of Education
National project involving four universities will create center to help train more school psychologists, social workers, and counselors.

A South Coast university is part of a new federal project to improve mental health care in schools.

UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education is partnering up with three other universities to start, and run a new national center to expand the school mental health workforce.

They are getting $10 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Education to launch the effort.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, schools have reported an increased in mental health issues among students. Experts say there aren’t enough school psychologists, school workers, and counselors to meet the need.

