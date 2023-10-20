2023
California Coast News

Tri-Counties congressman calls on VA to make policy change to get access to services in remote areas

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT
Weekend event set to help homeless, at-risk veterans on Central, South Coasts.
Tim Mossholder
/
Unsplash
A Tri-Counties congressman is calling on the VA to change its policies to allow veterans in remote areas

Call spurred by shutdown of substance abuse facility on Central Coast which is forcing veterans to travel to LA to get help.

A congressman serving the Tri-Counties is pressing the federal government about some of its services for veterans, after the closure of a key Central Coast facility.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal says under current policies, the shutdown of Legacy Village in San Luis Obispo means veterans seeking substance abuse treatment in the region have to travel to LA to get it.

 Carbajal says he’s seeking policy changes which would allow veterans living outside of urban areas to get referrals to non-VA facilities.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
