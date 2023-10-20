Tri-Counties congressman calls on VA to make policy change to get access to services in remote areas

A congressman serving the Tri-Counties is pressing the federal government about some of its services for veterans, after the closure of a key Central Coast facility.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal says under current policies, the shutdown of Legacy Village in San Luis Obispo means veterans seeking substance abuse treatment in the region have to travel to LA to get it.

Carbajal says he’s seeking policy changes which would allow veterans living outside of urban areas to get referrals to non-VA facilities.